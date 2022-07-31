How to use WhatsApp on a landline

how to use on a phone

Although cell phones are currently the main form of communication, there are still many people who have fixed lines at home. HThere is a way to take advantage of that phone and that is by using it to make calls from Whatsappbecause the application allows you to link fixed lines to your system.

Before starting with the instructions to connect WhatsApp with the home phone, it is worth noting that since they are not capable of receiving text messages, their linking process could become a bit complex. However, that’s not why you should lose interest in finding a use for it, since the messaging platform also allows you to carry out the verification process by phone call.

And it is that WhatsApp needs to verify the phone number when a new account is going to be created, and that is why as a first indication if the application is already downloaded on the cell phone and linked to the mobile line, then You will have to download the Business version to be able to connect it with the fixed telephone. It should be noted that WhatsApp Business is completely free and is available for both iOS and Android.

Likewise, if you plan to use the landline number on a cell phone, then it will not be necessary to download the business version since the standard one will suffice, as long as it has not been linked to a mobile line. One last clarification before starting with the steps is that this WhatsApp can only be used when connected to a Wi-Fi network, because the associated number is fixed, and the data cannot be used.

First of all, it is pertinent to mention that the process is not particularly complex and will be very similar to setting up a WhatsApp account on a cell phone, these are the steps to follow.

1. Have the landline connected and working

2. Download and open the WhatsApp Business application from a cell phone.

3. Touch the button that says “Accept and continue”.

4. After choosing the call option, select “Use a different number”.

5. Enter the landline phone number and touch “Next”

6. After verifying that the phone number has no errors, click on “Ok”.

7. At this point you will have to wait at least a minute for the option that says “Call me” to be enabled, when this has happened, touch there.

8. Now WhatsApp will call the landline, so you will have to answer and write down the series of numbers that have been dictated and then type them in the WhatsApp Business application in the verification step.

New WhatsApp trick: how to send messages backwards

Most users will look for tricks to change the appearance of their messages, such as sending words in bold, underlined or italicized, but having the ability to type headfirst will “blow their minds”, plus it is very simple to do and not unreliable apps need to be downloaded.

These are the instructions to follow to write backwards on WhatsApp

1. First, the user must open the WhatsApp application on their cell phone.

2. Next, any conversation or group will be opened.

3. As a third step, it will be necessary to enter the website fliptext.org. from the browser on the device.

4. While on the site, two text boxes will be displayed, in the one above the button that says “Flip Text”, you must type the message you want to send.

5. Once all the text has been entered, in the second box the user will find the head text.

6. The last step will only be to copy the text and send it to the desired contact.

