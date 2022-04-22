How to use WhatsApp from a phone without a SIM card

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A mobile that does not have a SIM card will not be able to make calls or send or receive SMS. However, as long as the phone is not too old, yes you can install and use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp can be used from a mobile phone without a SIM card as long as the device is connected to a WiFi network

For this you will need to have another mobile phone that does have a SIM card. Also, of course, the mobile from which you want to connect to WhatsApp has to be able to connect to a WiFi network.

And it is that, by not having a SIM card, it is not possible to have data contracted on that device, so must be connected to an external network. Once connected to that network, you must download and install the WhatsApp app on the phone without a SIM card.

How to install WhatsApp on a phone without SIM

When you have met all the above requirements, you can start with the process that we explain step by step below:

-Confirmation number: When you download WhatsApp, the app will ask you for a phone number to send the SMS to with a confirmation code. This is where you must insert the phone number that does have a SIM card to receive that message. That code, received on the phone with SIM, you must enter it in the WhatsApp app on the phone that does not have that card.

-Use WhatsApp: Once you have entered the confirmation code, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your mobile without a SIM card. You must remember that you can only use it while connected to a WiFi network and that you can only use it on that phone.

This means that if you have WhatsApp also installed on the phone that does have a SIM card, the session will be automatically closed on that device from the moment you download and install the app on the other phone. However, there is a way to be able to use WhatsApp from several devices at the same time.

.