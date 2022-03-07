How to use Tor browsers to circumvent Internet censorship

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been government measures aimed at controlling information or blocking access to certain web pages. The official media of the Kremlin have been banned in Europe, and large platforms such as YouTube, Twitter or Facebook have suspended or limited the scope of these propaganda organs.

Tor browsers allow access to web pages that have been vetoed by the authorities

If you want to bypass all these limitations and have direct access to “prohibited” information, you can use a VPN connection, that is, a Virtual Private Network or virtual private network. A VPN uses an intermediary in our connection to the network, sending and receiving all the data through a server and also encrypting it. This, in theory, makes it much more difficult for outside observers to know what we are doing.

Another way to circumvent these controls is to use a Tor browser, with which you can access the Deep Web. Tor Browser is software that enables an unconventional browser and allows access to the “dark side” of the Internet. Combining a VPN connection with a Tor browser will guarantee your security and anonymity on the Internet, and will allow you to access all kinds of information.

Here’s how you can install a Tor browser to hide your identity when you visit a web page.

-Download Tor: The first thing you should do is download this browser, for which you only have to enter the official Tor Project website.

-Make bridges in Tor: What this browser will allow you to do is build bridges with which no government measure will be able to block access to the IP of any website.

-«Settings»: On the right side of the Tor browser you will see several options appear, and you must first enter the one that says “Tor” to then access “Settings”.

-«Use a bridge»: Inside the “Settings” folder, scroll until you find a heading that says “Bridges”. Check the option that says “Use a bridge”.

-Select a bridge: There are several options to use one of these bridges and bypass the blocking of web pages. The easiest way is to use some of the bridges already built by clicking on “Select a bridge” and choosing between the offered options: obfs4, snowflake, or meek-azure. The Tor website itself includes a manual that will help you use these bridges and select which one is most appropriate for what you are looking for.

.