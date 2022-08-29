How to use the Windows 11 calendar to remember what you have to do

- Advertisement -

One of the options that exist in the 11 operating system is to be able to use it to receive notices of things that you have to do. That is, you can use it as a reminder. There are different ways to achieve it, but the simplest is to take advantage of the that is included, something that we explain how to achieve. There are not a few who have a bad memory and, therefore, they constantly miss meetings or deliveries of work. This can be solved by taking advantage of the reminder function that exists in the calendar that is included by default in Windows. That is, you do not have to spend anything to achieve it. And, best of all, is that simplicity is the predominant note and, apart from that, the number of options that exist are very wide. This is how a reminder is added to the Windows 11 calendar You don’t have to be exactly an expert to do this, and you should keep in mind that you can always make changes -or even delete- the notice you set. Therefore, you will find everything that is usually necessary so that you do not miss the doctor’s appointment or the time your favorite soccer team plays. Here’s what you need to do: The first thing you need to do is open the Calendar app, which you’ll find in the Start Menu. Now on the left side of the screen you will find an icon with the “+” symbol that you have to use. The screen now changes and all the options that exist for you to establish the corresponding reminder appear. You can name the event, indicate the date on which the reminder must be sent, and even if it must be repeated. There are more possibilities, such as sending a copy to the people who are involved or a text space where you can indicate additional data such as an address or documentation that must be on hand. At the end, you can go to the day in which the reminder is to check that everything has been recorded. If this is the case, you can rest assured that your Windows computer will notify you of what is necessary. You are done. As you have seen, there is no great difficulty in adding reminders to the Windows 11 calendar. There are other ways for the Microsoft operating system to do this, such as using the To-Do application. But the one we have explained we believe is the most efficient and, furthermore, is available to all types of users. >