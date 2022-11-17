How to use the Twitter Circle

- Advertisement -

The new Circles of Twitter They are already available worldwide. In this social network, the Circle works as a channel that is used to send tweets to specific contacts, so that the user has the freedom to dialogue with a smaller group of people. Circle members are selectable, which is great for tweeting with only your best friends, or for posting content that you only want a few followers to see.

The Circle is perfect for sharing information and opinions with trusted people, designed to prevent the invasion of unwanted users.

You do not need to create an alternate account to use Twitter Circles. With this new feature, your most personal and confidential tweets will go directly to the followers you’ve chosen, not received by anyone else. Below you can find the steps to use the Circle correctly.

How to set up the Twitter Circle

– Enter the app and click on your profile photo that is in the upper left corner.

– Choose the “Twitter Circle” option.

– Go to “Recommended” to add to the contacts you want.

How to tweet only to members of the Twitter Circle

– The first thing you have to do is open the tweet editor and write the message.

– Then, tap on the “Audience” button to change the audience that will receive the tweet. You must select “Twitter Circle”, if you want to modify it, just click on “Edit”.

– Tweet the message, when it is in your feed, you will see a notice that it is only available to Circle members.

That is what you have to do to make tweets more private, you will prevent everyone from having access to them. It should be noted that the Circle is only for you, you will be the only one who will have access to the complete list of guests. Likewise, the members of the group will not be able to share the tweets that you publish, since confidentiality is the most important thing in this function of the application.