How to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones

WhatsApp now offers the possibility of using the same account on several mobile phones. This means that it is possible to link a single WhatsApp account with up to three additional mobile devices.

With this new feature, each paired phone it connects with WhatsApp independently. This ensures that personal messages, multimedia content, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

The operation provides greater security and privacy in communications. In addition, if the primary device is idle for an extended period of time, all linked devices will be automatically logged out, preventing potential unauthorized access.

How to link WhatsApp on multiple mobile phones

To be able to use the same WhatsApp account on up to three different mobiles, the process is as follows:

-Download or reinstall/update the WhatsApp app on secondary mobile phones where you want to use the same account.

-When the app asks for the phone number on which the WhatsApp account will be used, you will have to click on the “Link to existing account” option.

-A QR code is generated and displayed on the screen. It must be scanned from the main smartphone using the “Link to a device” option in the main configuration menu of the WhatsApp application.

From that moment on, up to three mobiles will be able to operate with the same WhatsApp account. In fact, it is not necessary for the main mobile to remain on. The link will remain active until the user unlinks them manually or if no activity is carried out on WhatsApp from the accessory terminals for 14 days.

The multi-phone pairing function is supported by iOS and Android mobile operating systems. They can be used interchangeably, all being completely synchronized in terms of the message history of the last year.

Multi-device pairing utility

Until now, the linking of devices already present in WhatsApp already allowed the same account to be used in different terminals, but access to the app was limited to only one terminal at the same time.

However, now you can switch phones without logging out and pick up conversations in chats where they left off. This feature is useful for any user of the instant messaging app, but it also makes customer service easier for small business owners. For example, this will allow other employees to respond to customers directly from their phones with the same WhatsApp Business account.