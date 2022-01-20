How to use the Remix function in any Instagram video

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram launched a few months ago the Remix function in the Reels, with which users could collaborate with each other and better show their creativity. Now the social network has announced that it is extending this capability to all video content found on the social network.

Included with the Remix feature are Collaborations, Voice-Over, Effects and Audio Tools

According to the company, the enthusiasm with which users have been using Remixes on Reels in recent months has led them to expand the scope of the functionality. Thus, from now on, as was the case with Remixes for Reels, users will have access to a wide range of creative tools to make mixes with other videos, which includes Collaborations, Voice-over, Effects and Audio Tools.

Remixes are a feature that will be familiar to TikTok users, however, from now on, instead of being present only in Reels, it will be present in all Instagram video content.

Of course, it should be noted that only the Remix tools will be available for videos published on Instagram from now on. The company has indicated that it “regrets” that this functionality cannot be used in videos that had already been previously published on Instagram, although it has not confirmed whether these tools may be available to them later.

How to use Remix on Instagram videos

1. Choose a public Instagram video

2. Tap the three dots icon in the top right corner

3. Select “Create remix from video”

4. Record your response or upload it from your camera roll

5. You will be able to watch the Instagram video remix anywhere Reels are shared

