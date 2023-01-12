How to use the rainbow effect in Instagram Stories

- Advertisement -

The Rainbow effect on Instagram Stories It has become one of the most popular. If you are one of the users who enjoy making your posts colorful and playing with colors and special effects, you cannot miss out on adding this feature.

Personalize your posts on Instagram to reach a wider audience.

The steps to add rainbow effect they are relatively simple. With a little practice, you can easily incorporate this peculiar way of displaying text with the colors of the rainbow added to the entire length of the target word or phrase. This is one of several Instagram tools and filters for eye-catching posts.

Write the text and add the colors of the Rainbow effect on Instagram

To add the effect you will have to open the application and enter the section of Your story. Once there, we can start writing the text on which we will apply the modification. The meaning of the letters and texts with the colors of the rainbow have different meanings. Some use it because it reflects joy, others to show support for the LGTBIQ+ cause. It is a very simple and fast editing process, in a few seconds you can already have your phrases colored and ready for publication.

-Write the text you want to edit.

-Select all the text to incorporate the Rainbow effect.

-With the right thumb press the color purple.

-With the left thumb press on the text cursor.

-Swipe both fingers to the left at the same time.

-The letters will change color.

In this way, and with a very practical and fast procedure, you can add the Rainbow effect to Instagram Stories. At first it may seem a bit difficult because of the need for synchronization. But with a little practice you can use this fun and colorful editing effect on all your texts.