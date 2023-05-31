How to use the official ChatGPT app on mobile

- Advertisement -

ChatGPT artificial intelligence, developed by OpenAI, is not only accessible from the web browser but can also be used from your own official mobile app.

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence that responds to requests made in natural language, so that through its interface the user makes requests or gives instructions (called prompts) and receives in return a response also in natural language. From translations to summaries to creating stories or extracting information, new features emerge every day in terms of its possibilities of use.

Until now there were some unofficial apps, which were essentially a browser interface that connected to the ChatGPT website. However, the official application of OpenAI itself allows, in addition to a more fluid operation, to rule out possible trust problems related to privacy in data processing.

Official ChatGPT mobile apps

In iOS, the app is available in the Apple App Store, from where it can be installed on both iPhone and iPad. It is found in more than thirty countries, including Spain. Also several Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

It is a completely free application and does not include advertising inserts. Once the application has been downloaded and installed, the user can register with the identifier that they already had if they accessed through the website or they can create a new user account.

New from the web version, the iOS app automatically syncs chat history between the mobile and desktop versions. It also offers audio input, since supports Whisper, voice recognition interface open source also developed by OpenAI.

In addition to the free version, there is also the paid option ChatGPT Plus ($20 per month), which allows access to the most up-to-date and powerful version of this artificial intelligence (GPT-4) as well as offering early access to future updates.

OpenAI claims that the official Android app will be available soon, but no release date is specified.