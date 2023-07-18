Home Tech News How to use the new StandBy mode on iOS 17

How to use the new StandBy mode on iOS 17

With iOS 17, your iPhone will learn a useful new trick: StandBy mode.

Here’s how to get started using StandBy — we followed these steps on an iPhone 14 running the iOS 17 public beta.

Tap through an onboarding screen and you’re on your way to StandBy mode.

This clock and calendar view is actually two stacks of widgets that you can customize to your liking.

Tapping the white circle brings up a color picker where you can customize the background color of this clock view.

You can also access some basic StandBy options in the settings menu.

StandBy also includes one more neat feature you won’t find on any settings menu: when you use this mode with certified MagSafe chargers, the phone will remember your preferred view for each individual charger. So you can set up a widget view in the kitchen and a chill clock face for your nightstand — the choice is yours. 

