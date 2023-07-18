How to use the new StandBy mode on iOS 17

Here’s how to get started using StandBy — we followed these steps on an iPhone 14 running the iOS 17 public beta.

This clock and calendar view is actually two stacks of widgets that you can customize to your liking.

StandBy also includes one more neat feature you won’t find on any settings menu: when you use this mode with certified MagSafe chargers, the phone will remember your preferred view for each individual charger. So you can set up a widget view in the kitchen and a chill clock face for your nightstand — the choice is yours.