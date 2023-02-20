How to use the new Instagram Channels

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The new ones Instagram channels They somewhat imitate the channels of the Telegram instant messaging platform. They allow users to subscribe to channels created by their favorite creators and receive their updates.

This new way of disseminating content on Instagram is inspired by the popular Telegram Channels

With this new type of post, content creators on Instagram have the opportunity to broaden and deepen communication with followers who actively agree to receive additional messages.

Followers who subscribe to these Channels cannot post messages to the channel, but they can react to posts with emojis and vote in polls, for example.

- Advertisement -

The channels can only be used, at the moment, from the Instagram mobile application. In the coming months, in addition to this social network, Meta will also enable them on Facebook and Messenger.

How to open a Channel on Instagram

At the moment, the possibility of opening channels on Instagram is limited to some creators in a test format, so it is not open to the general public, something that will happen in the coming months. Meta has set up a waiting list for creators who want to use this new functionality.

Once you have access to the tool, you can open a new channel from your Instagram Inbox. Creators will even be able to place their channel in their bio on Instagram, making it easier for their followers to join them.

During the Live broadcasts, a sticker will also be enabled for the creators to encourage their followers to subscribe to the Channel.

Instagram Channels will be available to all followers, in principle, but the company also ensures that creators will be able to establish that only their paying subscribers can have access to the content, which will constitute a new way of earning money and monetizing the community. from Instagram.

In any case, subscribers to a Channel on Instagram will receive a notification in their Inbox when the creator updates the content and adds new posts. They will always be able to leave or mute the channels they have subscribed to, and they will also be able to manage the notifications that are received.

Instagram is also positioned with these Channels as an alternative tool to Twitter that will allow sharing text content with followers, especially in a context of great instability for the social network owned by Elon Musk.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait until the official launch of the Channels for all Instagram users to find out if in the future they can become a serious rival for Twitter or Telegram channels.