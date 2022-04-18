How to use the Moto app by Motorola to improve the settings of your mobile

Something totally true in terms of knowledge of mobile phones is that many times their configurations can be a bit complex and not so understandable by the general public.

For this precise reason, from Motorola they came to the conclusion that this can be fixed in a way that is not so complicated to understand, that is, through its application called Moto where many configurations are explained in a simplified way.

Entering fully into what is the content offered by this application for Motorola mobiles, the Moto app has in its interior with functions and configurations literally simplifiedwhich will allow you to change things on the device in an easier way.

There are up to 4 configuration windows that can be accessed, and without much more to say here, let’s go at once to see all these sections and what they deal with.

What are the configuration sections in the Moto app

– Customize: In this first section we come across everything that refers to screen customization aspects, that is, wallpapers, styles and designs of icons and their colors, font, figure of custom icons, among other things. All this is found split between 3 different windows configuration, which have been styles, Wallpapers Y Design.

– Gestures: Interesting section of the app that groups together all the gestures that can be performed on the device, thus allowing you to activate, or otherwise deactivate, those quick actions that you want in order to save as much time as possible. Among the most interesting that we find is activating the flashlight by moving your hand twice, screenshots with 3 fingers, turning the mobile to turn on the mode Do not interruptetc.

– Screen: Within this section, you can only activate or deactivate two functions plus nothing, which are the smart screen or attentive screen. Speaking of the first, this allows users to see mobile notifications while the screen is off, in addition to interacting with those news if you keep them pressed. On the other hand, what the watchful screen does is keep the screen on while you look at it, basically.

– Games: This window could not be missing, and as Moto wants you to enjoy your game time in the best way, there you can find various settings that you can activate to block notifications or calls while playing games, for example. In short, there are several optimizations that you can access from this area to have a pleasant game time and without bad times due to factors external to the game itself.