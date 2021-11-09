How to use the iPhone’s location feature

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Mobile phones have different ways of geolocate your position. Beyond GPS navigation applications, they can resort to triangulating the position of the terminal using Wi-Fi wireless networks, Bluetooth devices and even the base stations of the telephone operators’ antennas as beacons.

Taking these references as a starting point, the terminal can be located, and therefore its user. This can have multiple applications and be of help to that user, but at the same time also may be an intrusion on your privacy, so it is convenient to know how the location function works, in this case that of the iPhone, as well as the way in which the operation of this function can be deactivated.

Depending on the version of iOS, the Apple operating system for your iPhone, the mode of activation and deactivation of the location may vary, so the one that will be explained below applies only to those devices with the latest iOS version, iOS 15.

To deactivate the location only in specific apps, you have to access through the Settings-Privacy-Location menu, where a list is shown with all the applications that require permission to be able to locate the terminal, offering different options to allow it:

-Never

-Ask next time when sharing

-When the app is used

Just click on the desired option to activate it. It should be remembered that if the option “When the app is used” is activated, it will also allow the location to work even if the app is in the background, not only when it is being used actively. This can lead to increased battery and data consumption.

Another way to limit the operation of the location function on the iPhone is through the menu System Services that appears at the end of the aforementioned list of apps that request permission to use localization. Here is a very complete and exhaustive list of options that can be activated or deactivated individually: location-based alerts, find my iPhone, mobile network search, compass calibration, offset calibration, share my location, emergency calls and SOS, HomeKit …

Next to the virtual button that allows activating or deactivating these services, a small arrow may appear indicating:

-Siluteed: Allows localization under certain circumstances.

-Shaded in gray: Location has been used in the last 24 hours.

-Fill in purple: Localization has been used recently.

At the end of this menu there is the option Icon in Status Bar that allows activating a warning in the form of the icon of the referred arrow that will allow know when the system is using location.

Another feature of the location function (since iOS 13) is that it allows share your location with other people. To do this, you have to access through the route Settings-Privacy-Location-Share my location and activate the virtual button for that option.

Next, you have to open the Search app, which also allows you to locate other Apple devices (AirPods headphones, MacBook laptops, iPad tablets…). If it is the first time that this application is used, it will ask if you want to allow the location (offering three options: never, allow once, allow when using the app). At the bottom is the People option, where it will be searched with whom do you want to share the location, allowing to establish time limits (indefinitely, all day, for one hour).

Finally the location can also be shared via the Messages app. To do this, simply click on the section that expands the information of the Contacts of the Agenda, where the option Share my Location will appear with the same three options just mentioned (indefinitely, all day, for an hour), being able to stop it at any time Accessing this point again and deactivating the option Share my Location.

