How to use the Instagram Archive feature?

Perhaps you are familiar with that situation in which you upload a photo or video to Instagram and after a while, it does not seem so good material and you want to remove it. According to these types of cases, social networks offer the possibility of deleting the publications. However, there is the Archive feature on Instagram that provides the ability to remove profile images without deleting them from your account.

If you still do not know this option, we will show you how to get there so that you simply hide the publications, without losing them forever.

Steps to use the Archive feature on Instagram

Instagram’s Archive feature is exactly what its name says. A section where we can archive those publications that we no longer want to show in the profile. The difference with deleting them is that we will not lose the publication permanently. Instead, you can access it whenever you want and even make it visible in your account again.

Thus, if you want to use this alternative to hide photos and videos on your Instagram profile, follow these steps:

Open Instagram.

Tap your profile picture.

Go to the post you want to archive.

Tap the icon with the 3 vertical dots at the top right of the post.

Select the “Archive” option.

At this point, the image or video in question will disappear from the profile and no one else will be able to see it. When you want to access it again, follow these steps:

Open Instagram.

Tap your profile picture.

Tap the 3 horizontal stripes icon in the upper right.

Select “File” from the menu that pops up.

In the title of the new menu you can open the archive of stories, publications and streams.

In this way, you can have your own private album with photos or videos that you want to keep, but not keep in view of the rest of the users.