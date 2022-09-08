How to use the Google keyboard on Samsung smartphones and tablets

- Advertisement -

The that is included with phones and tablets is of a good quality, there is no doubt about that. For regular use, it includes everything you need. But the option that offers for Android devices (popularly known as Gboard), is unquestionable and you may want to use it on your new Galaxy. We tell you how to get it. By default, the application we are talking about is not included in the equipment of the Korean company. Therefore, you must first get hold of them and there is good news about it. The development costs absolutely nothing to download it from the Play Store online store. As a result, taking the test if you don’t know the Google keyboard is free and, for this reason, it is worth doing it. Surely more than one ends up leaving it as the usual one. This is the link that you have to use to download and install, which is completely safe and does not pose any risk to your Samsung Galaxy tablet phone. In just a couple of minutes, you will have it available. How to activate and change the keyboard of your Samsung device The steps are quite simple, but the truth is that the sections are not particularly accessible (something that the Korean company should improve in future updates of its Android One UI customization). This is what you have to do to achieve the goal you have set for yourself, which is none other than to use the Google keyboard on your Samsung device: Open the Gboard application on your device, you may have to enter your Google credentials .A wizard will appear that will allow you to configure the application to your liking, both aesthetically and in the way the keyboard works. When you are satisfied with what you have established, finish and you will see the main screen of the Google keyboard. Now access the configuration of the device itself and enter the Language section of the Samsung Galaxy that you have. Now go to the List of keyboards you have installed, where at least the Korean company’s own keyboard and Gboard are. Select Google’s in Select input method and then click OK. You do not need to restart the terminal for the changes to take effect. You are now finished and have successfully made the change. Everything is very simple and, furthermore, if you don’t like how Gboard works on your Samsung, you can uninstall it at any time so that you never have a trace of it on your phone or tablet again. But, the truth is that due to its many usage options, such as great clipboard management or being able to search for a GIF, at least it will make you consider its use. >