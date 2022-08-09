How to use the Amazon Echo to listen to music from the phone

- Advertisement -

One of the things that many users do not use that a smart speaker has amazon echo, is the ability to send music directly from phones to play on them. And, the truth is that it is something of the most useful that you have surely needed on more than one occasion. We tell you how to get it.

It is true that Amazon does not clearly explain how to achieve what we say, since it wants to promote the use of its music platform. But it is no less true that there is a way to do it without any danger and with a ease which will surely surprise you. In this way, all the music you have on your smartphone can be listened to on your Echo in a simple way and with a fairly good quality.

So you can send music from your phone to an Amazon Echo

Something surprising is that, directly, as is usually sync up a Bluetooth speaker, you can’t get what we say… and you have to resort to an external tool, but it’s from Amazon itself. This is none other than accessing this website, which is the one where you can see the devices you have and that are Echo.

Select on the left side of the Devices screen and do the same with the central section that has the same name. Now you have to choose Setting from the left area and select the Amazon Echo that you intend to use with the phone. A screen full of options appears in which you have to click on Bluetooth.

Once this is done, you access a location where there is a button called Pair a device. Give it use and it is the moment in which you have to activate the Bluetooth option that allows you to make the smartphone visible so that it is detected by the speaker. When you see it in the central list, simply press and follow the steps that appear on the screen. That is, the one that has to find the phone is the Amazon accessory, not the other way around.

From now on you can synchronize your smartphone with the Echo whenever you want to listen music because the synchronization is active and, to achieve it, simply in the Bluetooth section of the phone you have to activate its operation so that communication is established. As you have seen, the simplicity is high and there is no danger (and, obviously, you can end the synchronization at the time you consider it necessary on the website that we have started before).

One more way to get the top game to the Amazon Echo speakers that, without a doubt, are a box of surprises.

