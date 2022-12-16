How to use the 12 Grapes lens on Snapchat

- Advertisement -

Snapchat has launched a special lens that will allow users of the app in Spain to eat the 12 Grapes on New Year’s Eve using Augmented Reality.

Snapchat already launched a lens to eat the Grapes last year

Snapchatters will be able to complete the tradition this year to start the New Year without choking. And it is that eating the 12 grapes can be quite a challenge: who has not lacked some to eat when the bells have rung?

This will no longer be a problem with the new lens launched by Snapchat in Spain. With it, you will have to catch the 12 grapes in your mouth and, each time you do so, a spark will appear. If you pass the challenge and catch all 12 grapes, fireworks and a message of good wishes for the coming year 2023 will appear on the screen.

If you don’t succeed, don’t worry, because you can try again. Once you have achieved it, you can share your feat with your friends through Snaps, in Spotlight or on other social networks, using the hashtag #Uvas2023.

Snapchat already launched a Uvas 2022 lens last year, which was used, according to company data, more than 1.9 million times in just 72 hours.

How to access the Augmented Reality Lens to eat the grapes 2023 on Snapchat

Spanish Snapchat users can access this Lens by following these steps:

-Open Snapchat and tap on the Camera screen to activate the Lens Carousel and search for Grapes 2023

-Or tap the smiley face icon to the right of the Camera button to open the Lens Browser, where you’ll see the Uvas 2023 Lens right in the Top Lenses section, or search for the Uvas 2023 lens in the search bar.

-Take a photo while playing with the lens and send it to your friends or post it to your Story.