How to use Telegram’s “power saving” mode

- Advertisement -

The popular Telegram messaging app, which has already exceeded 700 million users worldwide, has introduced a new feature called “Power saving mode» to help users extend the battery life of their mobile devices. This new feature is especially useful for those who use the app frequently and need a longer battery life so that the device does not run out of power at critical moments.

Power saving mode is a feature that disables some of Telegram’s features

Power saving mode is a function that disable some of Telegram’s features They consume more battery in the background. This includes automatic download of media files and synchronization in the background. The feature is activated automatically when the device’s battery reaches a critical level, but it can also be activated manually at any time.

This is how the “Energy saving” mode is activated in Telegram

To activate the power saving mode in Telegram, the user must follow the following steps:

- Advertisement -

-Open the application Telegram on your mobile device.

-Access the options menu by clicking on the three horizontal stripes at the top left of the screen.

-Select “Settings”.

-Commute Scroll down to the “Power Saving Mode” section.

- Advertisement -

-Activate switch to enable power saving mode.

Once the power saving mode is activated in Telegram, it will reduce the frequency of application updates and limit the automatic download of multimedia files. This will not affect the user’s ability to send and receive messagesbut it will reduce the power consumption of the background application.

When should you use the “energy saving mode in Telegram”

This function is especially useful for those who need to use the application for extended periods of time, such as long trips or intensive work shifts. Within the configuration the user can set minimum battery percentage to activate this mode, in addition to being able to select the type of content that will stop playing automatically: videos, animated GIFs, stickers, emojis, user interface effects…

- Advertisement -

In addition, the power saving mode also helps to reduce the carbon footprint of the application. By reducing the power consumption of the application, you reduce the amount of energy required to keep the application running, which in turn reduces the carbon emissions associated with producing that energy.