Telegram is one of the messaging applications that offers the most freedoms to its user community. It is constantly launching news, on a monthly basis, to improve the efficiency of the platform and, for a few months, it has also had Telegram Web to be available on any device in a matter of a couple of minutes.

Telegram offers the possibility of accessing the application from various browsers to facilitate its use.

Telegram Web is an option that is available in the main systems, it will be enough to have a search engine at hand to enter the app without any inconvenience. Here we will tell you how to configure and use the web version to get the most out of it and avoid problems.

How to use Telegram Web?

The first thing you have to know is that to use the web mode you have to have an existing user in the app. It is not possible to create an account from the platform for browsers. Taking this into account, you need to know that Telegram has an official web application that you can open in your browser without any risk.

The web option is useful when you want to use the service from a public computer, a friend or family member. This version is available in the main browsers on the market, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, among others.

– Enter to Telegram Website from the computer, a QR code will appear on the screen.

– Open the application on your mobile and enter the “Settings” menu.

– Go to “Devices” and select “Link desktop device”.

– With your mobile, scan the QR code that is displayed on the computer screen and in a few seconds the platform will be enabled.

– If you do not have the Telegram app on your phone, use the “Log in by phone number” option.

– Enter your number so that you receive a five-digit code on the smartphone that you must attach to log in to Telegram Web.

– If two-step verification is turned on, enter your password.

– That’s all, from Telegram Web you can send and schedule messages, search for channels, create new group chats, use stickers, etc.