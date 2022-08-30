How to use Steam beta on Android

- Advertisement -

It has been known for months that will allow you to play via streaming on devices. That news caused a stir, but it did not materialize. Now, that possibility has returned to the fray with steam-betaan app found on Android that aims to change the world of video games or, at least, offer something newer.

Now, after a long time, the Steam Android app finally has a modern and working interface.

This time it is totally official news, Steam was in charge of announcing the beta version of its mobile app. Its objective is none other than to improve the user experience, and now yes, to provide a competent service that is taken seriously by the community. The creators of the application assured that they have made a complete reconstruction of the platform.

Steam beta targets Android audience

A few years have passed since the application was released and was forgotten. Not only did people put it aside, but the company itself did not seem interested in the project and was left without updates. Now this appears to have changed, as with the Steam beta users will be able to browse the store, retrieve their Steam Guard codes and confirm any trades.

But that’s not all because they incorporated new functions. For starters, the library interface has been updated, there are better notifications, multiple account support, and QR code login availability.

In this Steam beta version they added the new game card look of the native PC app. Titles are laid out in a vertical grid view with colorful photos that are related to the video games in question. There is also interesting information in the “My game content” section, it shows everything related to achievements, friends playing, DLC purchased, guides, etc.

Finally, to be part of this new platform, all you have to do is agree to become a Google Play Store beta tester and download that version from Steam. It is a very easy procedure and it pays off with this app because it has received an immense number of improvements.