How to use Reel templates on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Instagram social network has recently introduced the Reel Templates feature for creating Reels. This is a function to create videos more quickly, copying the times of a current Reel and facilitating editing options.

Quickly create content on social networks to viralize your channels

In this article we are going to review how the Templates for the Reels are used and the different methods to access the Templates on Instagram to improve your creation of Reels on the social network.

Basically templates allow users sync and place your creations from the same model sequence. You can add a photo, a video segment or any other element of a Reel. If you like a template, you can use it and customize it to your liking.

- Advertisement -

The application of the Templates function responds to an attempt by the developers to keep the user longer in the app. Until now, users had to use other applications to edit and get the desired times and synchronization on each Reel.

With the Templates, the aim is for the user to continue using the app while modifying and uploading its original content. In other words, it makes the creation process easier for you.

Ways to use Reel Templates

There are two very easy and fast ways to start using Templates. In the first instance, the user can activate them from the video editor. In the Reels tab, by clicking on the camera icon you can slide to bring up the new Templates tab. There a selection of proposals for Reels appears and it is enough to choose the one that you like the most.

- Advertisement -

Another option is apply the Templates in Reels already existing. If we find a Reel with Template, you will see a label that says “Use templates”. By pressing the button, the Reel can be modified with the content of each user. Finally, you can click on the three-dot icon in an existing Reel and choose the “Use as template” option.

With these modalities, you will be able to use the templates and create your Instagram Reels in a few minutes. Providing stakeholders with the tools to create more content.