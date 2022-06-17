How to use PiP mode in Google Meet calls

Google Meet is receiving two new features in its latest update that will make it easier for you to multitask.

If you need to work on your computer, check documents, or follow up on emails while you’re on a Meet call, you’ll be able to take advantage of these two new features.

Google Meet already has support for PiP mode in Chrome

The Google team announced that the web version of Meet is being updated with two new features. For one thing, it has support for PiP mode, allowing users to continue their activities in the web browser while on the call or meeting.

To activate the PiP mode in Google Meet you just need to touch the three dots menu and select “Open Picture in Picture”. When you do that, you’ll see a miniature floating window automatically open in the bottom corner of the screen.

This will allow you to scroll through any browser tab without missing any details of the call. So whether you’re following through on a tutorial or working on a team project, you’ll be able to seamlessly move around in the browser to get on with your work without leaving the call.

As shown in the image, when you use the PiP mode you will see that Google Meet will show you up to 4 video tiles, and each one will keep the basic options. For example, you can mute it, disable the video or end the call. And of course, you can return to normal Google Meet mode at any time.

Another novelty that comes with Google Meet is the one that allows you to anchor multiple video transmissions to adapt the visualization to your work dynamics. These new features are now rolling out to all Google Meet accounts.

Includes both Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts.