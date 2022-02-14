MobileAndroidiphone

How to use PassAndroid to have all your tickets and virtual tickets in one place

By: Brian Adam

Keeping virtual documents in order can become a bit cumbersome for many, and as a solution to this problem, there are various apps designed to bring together each of these documents and Store them in an organized way.

So if you think about deciding on an application of this type to have your concert tickets, airline tickets, tickets, or coupons digitally (since today it is not essential to have them physically), you can do it with the PassAndroid app.

How to find a lost or stolen Android mobile

And it is that if you did not know, currently it is not necessary that you have all your tickets in physical format, mainly because it is more comfortable for the vast majority have these papers inside the mobile, instead of having the paper at hand and being aware of not losing it, which can happen to anyone in the blink of an eye.

Well, in order not to have all that messy information on your mobile, there are apps like PassAndroid that take care of this task, where you only have to add the PDF format or the image of any ticket or ticket that you have purchased online, and then add the name you want so you can easily find it when you need it.

In fact, you can import your tickets in image, PDF or pkpass format, the latter being the one used with plane tickets, and to show the result in a more comfortable way, you can convert it into a simple image by capturing screen, to then finally send it to the PassAndroid app.

It really is a simple application to carry, since it does not have too many things that you have to change or configure. However, there is an option where you are allowed to create passes manually, that is, a pass to which you can adjust the cover, barcode, information, among other things if you wish.

Little more can be added to this interesting app, which is available on Google Play for all Android mobiles. Already for the part of the iPhone, these have the native Wallet application, which is completely centered in this area.

Samsung announces a new Smart TV, it is giant and brings this amazing technology

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

