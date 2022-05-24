How to use parental controls on speakers with the Google Assistant

Parental control is an excellent tool for those who have children and do not want them to be able to access content that is not intended for them. They have existed for a long time on different devices, such as computers and tablets, and are also available on smart speakers, such as those from Google. We show you how to activate it so that you are much calmer. The job of parental controls is to act as a filter when accessing different information on the web, in this way, it is possible to block reading a text that is not recommended to listening to a song that has a age limitation that does not fit with children. And, all this, without you having to act at all times because the operation is automatic. A great tool, no doubt. How to activate parental control on Google speakers We show you the steps you have to take to do this and, therefore, have a fairly precise control of what a child listens to on a speaker that includes the Google assistant (that is, say, that you will not have problems even with podcasts). What you have to do is what we indicate below and you must use the Google Home application (which is available on both iOS and Android): Access the Google Home application in the usual way and locate the Google speaker in the that you want to activate parental control. Click on it and then on the icon in the upper right area to access Settings. Now you have to enter the section called Notifications and digital well-being. You may have to perform some initial configuration steps. Once you are done, you have to use the Filter option to set the desired ones and then you have to set the parameters for Only supervised and guest accounts (must be the first active in Family Link). Choose the device that will be affected by parental control and gives use to next. This is where you have to set how the feature works, such as whether you want to control music or podcasts. Activate the functions that you consider appropriate, review all the sections well to be sure that you have succeeded. Once this is done, you will have finished. As you have seen, everything is quite simple and with adequate options in what has to do with the configuration. Obviously, whenever you feel like it, you can remove parental control if you wish. >