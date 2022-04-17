How to use Live Text on macOS

A new feature at Apple is LiveText, released with iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. It allows you to copy, search the internet or paste it to any other location. Doing it on iPhone or iPad is more practical than on a Mac but Today we show you how to use it on your computer.

How does it work and what could you use Live Text for on Mac?

It works for any app like Preview, Photos, Safari and many more. The most used would be to open a photo to be able to select text and take it to another field. It will depend on what type of image it is, if it is a document it will have to be a very good quality photo so that the system recognizes as much information as possible.

It can also be an infographic, a menu (like the example we will do later), any note in which we have written something down by hand, etc. There are plenty of examples but the method is the same.

so you can use it

We need Preview (or a compatible app) to be able to make the selection

Open the image or photo that includes text with Preview Hover over the text or characters you want to select, click and drag or copy the text. You can also right click to make other options available. The most common could be to apply the shortcut of copy (Cmd + C) and paste (Cmd + V) if it is information that you want to use for another purpose. You can use the dictionary, look it up on a site like Wikipedia, or translate the text if it’s in a foreign language like English.

If you’ve already used Live Text on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll find that it works identically on macOS. In order to use it you need to have macOS Monterey or later installed. You must have the minimum hardware available to use it.

How about? Is Live Text a function that was already missing in Apple?