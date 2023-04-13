How to use hashtags well on Twitter

- Advertisement -

They have become a commonly recognized element and their use has transcended Twitter. Hashtags can be found daily in television programs and all kinds of advertising messages, many users still find it difficult to properly use hashtags on the platform. In Spanish, the word would be translated as “tag” and is used to put order in the large amount of content that is generated on Twitter, as if it were classified by categories.

Hashtags can no longer only be found on Twitter

As a curiosity, it is worth mentioning that the hashtag is a functionality that was not devised by the creators of Twitter, but rather the users themselves who began to use it spontaneously. Specifically, it was a “tweeter”, Chris Messina, who was the first to include the hash mark (#) in front of a name and thus created, in August 2007, the first hashtag in history: #barcamp.

His goal was to form a kind of “group” within Twitter to share messages with other attendees about the conference he had attended. She unwittingly put the hash symbol to new use, and hashtags quickly became a widely used tool on the platform.

According to data from Twitter, more than 125 million hashtags are created every day. By converting a word into a hashtag, users can access a list of other tweets that also include it by clicking on it. This way you can discover other messages that deal with the same theme.

Its use cannot be taken lightly, neither on Twitter nor on other platforms such as Instagram. Using a hashtag in the wrong way can confuse users and disperse the conversation in a way that is not beneficial for the brand. When and how should hashtags be included in messages?

There may be situations where it is better not to use them, but their use is highly recommended, for example, when organizing events and conferences. Users already demand the use of an official hashtag also to join causes and claims, to encourage participation in a contest…

Tips for using hashtags well on Twitter

-Contextualize. A hashtag must be included whenever you want to frame content within a theme. As already mentioned, this helps those who read the tweet and helps other people interested in the topic to find it, which will provide more visibility to the messages.

-Use popular hashtags. Before creating their own hashtag, the community manager should search Twitter to see if users are already using one on that particular topic. This will serve to frame the message within an existing conversation and not be isolated.

-Create own hashtags. This will be necessary if the company is organizing an event or is going to make a presentation of a study, for example, or if it wants to carry out a specific promotion. If you choose the right tag, other users will start using it.

-Be brief. Hashtags are made up of characters that are counted within the 280 available when sending each message, so conciseness and brevity is recommended. In addition, the more direct it is, the easier it will be to be remembered by users.

-Using case sensitive. When using a hashtag made up of two or more words, it is convenient to capitalize the first letter of each word. This makes it easier for users to identify, read and remember.

-Use of accents. On Twitter, hashtags can carry a tilde and the content is even shown to those who search for that tag without adding the graphic accent. For this reason, its use is recommended to comply with the general rules of accentuation.

-ID. Those that are easily recognizable and that make some logical sense should be used. If it’s a tag that no one knows what it means (like #CDTGRK), it won’t help.

-Do not abuse. #Not #should #be #converted #every #word #into #a #hashtag. This is meaningless. Labels should only be used when they are necessary and can add value. As a general rule, you should include a single hashtag or, at most, two, in the same tweet. If more are placed in the same message, it can confuse the user or make them get tired.

-Do not use misleading hashtags. Using the tags and trending topics that are most popular on Twitter at a given time is justified if they are related to the brand’s activity or the message you want to share. A company can join the conversation that is trending as long as it does so in a natural way, providing content or value, but without commercial purposes.

However, there are companies that try to use trending hashtags on any of their posts, just to get more people searching for that term to come to their post. This can only bring negative consequences, make some users angry and even cause someone to report the account for spam.