How to use hashtags well on Instagram

The hashtags are words preceded by the pound sign (#) and are used in most social networks as tags that allow you to organize and classify content by topic. On Instagram, hashtags are very important, as they allow users to find all kinds of content when searching for information on a topic.

Instagram hashtags are tags that allow content to be classified so that users are able to find us.

Instagram also offers the possibility to follow a specific hashtagTherefore, using these tags allows accounts that do not follow us to discover our content, thus increasing our organic visibility. Most Instagram posts use 3-10 hashtags, allowing them to appear in a wide variety of searches.

Here are some tips on how to use hashtags on Instagram to improve the organic visibility of our content:

-Follow the most important hashtags: Instagram allows us to follow specific hashtags, so it is necessary to follow the most relevant hashtags of our topic to analyze the content that is published in search of inspiration and also to interact with profiles of topics similar to ours.

-Don’t waste time with Stories: Although Instagram allows us to use stickers with hashtags in the Stories, it is best not to do it, since it is not useful for much. If we look at the content that appears in the hashtags that we follow, we will see that the platform only shows Reels and normal posts.

-Hashtags in the first comment: Instagram offers space for 2,200 characters, which allows us to create a fairly long text with which we can express and explain almost anything. However, if we use many hashtags, this space can be reduced. A very popular solution to this problem is to leave the hashtags in the first comment of the post.

-Number of hashtags: A Quintly study found that 35.2% of the platform’s posts have between 1 and 3 hashtags, 23.1% have 4 to 10, and 12.1% have 10 or more. Although there is no maximum number of hashtags, Instagram warns when it reaches 31, which indicates that it is not good to abuse them either. Between 3 and 10 hashtags should be enough, whatever it is, we should never enter more than 20 hashtags.

