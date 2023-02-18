How to use hashtags on Instagram correctly

- Advertisement -

One of the tools that you can use on Instagram to achieve greater reach for your posts and get other users to find your content and become followers of your account are hashtags.

Hashtags can give clues as to what are the new trends to get on Instagram

However, the popularity of these tags on other platforms such as Twitter leads many users to use them in an unwise way on Instagram, a social network that has its own rules and in which hashtags must be used in a different way to get the most out of them. game.

It’s difficult to pinpoint how many hashtags a particular account should use, or which hashtags would be most recommended for each post. You will have to reach these conclusions yourself by analyzing the performance of your profile and knowing the particularities of your audience.

However, a series of tips can be offered that will help you better understand the performance of hashtags on Instagram. Attentive.

-Understand what they are used for. On Instagram, hashtags allow you to sort content and find other posts that have the same tags or thematic affinity. Including hashtags in your posts will help them to be found by other users, as long as your account is not a profile closed to the public.

-Select consciously. Think of hashtags as a kind of summary of your posts, which will help you come up with the concrete ideas that really matter when it comes to attracting the attention of the audience or attracting new users who are looking for words of that style .

-Maximum limit. On Instagram you can put up to 30 hashtags in each publication. Although there is a belief that the Instagram algorithm can penalize this, it is nothing more than a hoax -in this article we debunk that and many other myths about the Instagram algorithm- so do not be afraid to use tags to get your content be seen more and can be found by more users.

-Thematic coherence. In line with the previous point, on Instagram use those hashtags that are justified and that are related to the content you publish. Do not include hashtags just for the sake of including them, or just because you think they are very popular. If they are not related to what you publish, it makes no sense to include them.

-Use the Finder. In this sense, on Instagram -and on the rest of the social networks- it is very beneficial to use the hashtag search engine. When you start to write your label, you will also see that Instagram recommends some of the ones that are most used at that time on the social network. If they make sense with what you are going to post, it is advisable to use them, since potentially more people will be able to discover your video or photo and, who knows, they may also be encouraged to follow your profile.

-Where to place the hashtags. In addition, on Instagram it is also relevant where the hashtags are placed, something that you should also take into account.

-Subscription to hashtags. Remember that Instagram users can already subscribe to hashtags to receive relevant content about them, just as they see updates from the people they follow on the social network in their feed.

– Know the most used. It will be good for you to know which are the most used hashtags on Instagram in the world.