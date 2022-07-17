how to use google assistant driving mode

If you have to use your mobile while , the safest way to do it is through the driving the car interface that integrates most Android mobiles and successor to the already [difunto Android Auto para teléfonos](With the closure of Android Auto for phones.

As we will see below, the Assistant driving mode offers us a minimalist interface adapted for drivingin which thanks to its large icons and buttons and integration with the Google Assistant we can use the most essential functions and applications.

Set start driving mode

To use the google driving mode we have to make sure we have it activated. The easiest way to do this is to open Google Maps and in Settings > Navigation settings enter option Google Assistant Settings.

There we can configure when we want the driving mode to start automatically. The options it offers us are:

When scrolling on Google Maps: Starting navigation with Google Maps activates the driving mode interface.

Starting navigation with Google Maps activates the driving mode interface. When connecting to car Bluetooth: Start driving mode: When your mobile is linked, the car’s Bluetooth will automatically start driving mode. Ask before you start: When your mobile is paired with the car’s Bluetooth, a notification will invite you to start driving mode. Do nothing.



You can also launch the Google Assistant driving mode on any screen by saying “Hey Google, let’s drive”“Hey Google, I want to go to [destino]” or from the direct access that you can add as we will see later.

Driving mode shows us at the bottom new navigation bar with direct access to voice search and a app drawer where we will see shortcuts to perform callsSend messages and access compatible media applications that will allow us to listen to music and podcasts from its interface adapted to driving.

Add a shortcut

At the bottom of the application drawer we find a suggestion that allows us to add a driving mode shortcut to the home screen of our mobile, so that by simply touching its icon we can access driving mode without having to connect the mobile to the car’s Bluetooth or start navigation to a destination.

When Assistant driving mode is started without a destination it shows us a home screen with tips to our next destinations, music to listen to, or access to send messages or call our contacts.

Allow access to notifications

So that we can see the messages while driving we have to make sure that the option Show messages in driving mode it’s activated. This option is found in the Driving Mode app drawer settings. To activate this option we have to allow access to notifications in the Google app.

Once this option is activated when a new message arrives, the driving mode will show us your notification under a new interface that for privacy will not show the content of the message but we will be able to tell you “Hey Google, read message” to read the message to us and then be able to reply to it also using the Assistant’s voice commands.

What you can ask the Google Assistant

Although the driving mode of the Assistant offers buttons to interact with its interface, if we are already driving we will have to use your voice commands to interact with the mobile. The voice commands that we can use while driving are:

Make a call: say “Make a call” or “Call [contacto]”.

say “Make a call” or “Call [contacto]”. Answer a call: the Assistant will say “Call from [contacto]Do you want to answer?”

the Assistant will say “Call from [contacto]Do you want to answer?” Send a message: “Send a message to [contacto]” or “Send a message”.

“Send a message to [contacto]” or “Send a message”. Receive your messages: “Read my messages.”

“Read my messages.” Listen to music: “Put [artista]” or “Put [género]”.

“Put [artista]” or “Put [género]”. Start navigation: “Anger [destino]”.

