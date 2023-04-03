How to use formulas with ChatGPT to create amazing images in Midjourney

It’s not easy to create prompts in Midjourney, but ChatGPT can help with that, so it’s time to get down to business.

First I will explain what formulas or templates are and how they are used in ChatGPT, to later go into the subject with various examples.

What are templates and how are they used?

A formula is a kind of prompt template with variables, that is, parts of a sentence that are dynamic, they can take different values, whether they are sentences or words. For example:

A detailed image of [sujeto] [haciendo algo interesante] during [momento del día]taken with a [tipo de cámara]wearing [tipo de lente] with cinematic lighting

This phrase is a template to describe a specific photograph or scene, the parts enclosed with [] are our dynamic variables, which can take different values. These variables are the ones that ChatGPT will replace to complete the prompts that we will use in Midjourney. As an example we will leave the lighting fixed but if you want to experiment you can make it variable too.

The main idea with this is that we tell ChatGPT the value of the variable [sujeto] and complete the prompt automatically.

For example: if we tell you that [sujeto] it’s a cat, we build the prompt by describing a specific photo or scene with the cat doing something interesting at some point of the day.

How we apply templates in ChatGPT

Now we have to teach ChatGPT to use our formula. We open a browser tab, open the ChatGPT page and create a new chat with the following:

Here is a formula for Midjourney prompt:

A detailed image of [sujeto] [haciendo algo interesante] during [hora del día]taken with [tipo de cámara]wearing [tipo de lente] with cinematographic lighting –v 5 –ar 16:9

Do you understand the formula?

OK, now we are ready to create our first prompt for Midjourney. To do this we will indicate a subject and let it build the prompt.

Important note: Midjourney works better in English, so we will tell ChatGPT that its response is in English, thus achieving a better result in our final image.

Our next prompt for ChatGPT will be:

Write a Midjourney prompt, following the above formula, with the following subject: westie Answer in English

As seen in the screenshot, ChatGPT has replaced our variables with values ​​that fit our subject.

Now we copy our prompt to take it to Midjourney. For that, we open a tab with Midjourney in Discord and paste the prompt. Important note: ChatGPT adds a period at the end of the sentence, that period must be removed or Midjourney will give us an error.

So our prompt will be:

/imagine prompt: A captivating image of a Westie playfully chasing a butterfly during a golden sunset, taken with a Nikon D850, using a wide-angle lens with cinematic lighting –v 5 –ar 16:9

What do you think of the result?

Several additional examples

While we’re playing let’s try an F-16 fighter jet

We return to the ChatGPT tab and change our subject:

We copy his answer and paste it in Midjourney, do not forget to remove the final point.

/imagine prompt: A dramatic image of an F-16 performing a high-speed maneuver during twilight, taken with a Sony A7R IV, using a telephoto lens with cinematic lighting –v 5 –ar 16:9

And we have….

Here you have some tests changing only the subject in our formula.

Geralt of Rivia

/imagine prompt: A detailed image of Geralt of Rivia, the legendary Witcher and monster hunter, fiercely battling a ferocious beast in the heart of a dense, moonlit forest, taken with a high-end DSLR camera, using a fast aperture lens with cinematic lighting –v 5 –ar 16:9

Wolf

/imagine prompt:A detailed image of a howling wolf atop a hill at sunrise, taken on a Nikon D850, using a 24-70mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens with cinematic lighting –v 5 –ar 16:9

Now you know how to take advantage of ChatGPT to create incredible images in Midjourney.