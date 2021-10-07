How to use ‘fake’ email addresses with iCloud to eliminate SPAM quickly

Apple announced in the last WWDC in June that iOS 15 would bring a whole battery of options to protect the privacy of users in the field of everything we do in the online world. Both when browsing with Safari, and in email, which, unfortunately, tends to become the gateway for all kinds of threats: SPAM, malware, phishing attacks, etc. A few days ago we told you how to activate the hiding of IP addresses for the email that enters and leaves the Mail application, as well as the download of all external data through servers that filter and prevent us from any type of threat. Now we go a step further to prevent websites from which we do not want to receive information, from abusing the first permission we gave them to keep us informed. Say goodbye to SPAM and junk emails With iOS 15 comes to our iPhone (and iPad) the possibility of hiding our email on those websites that, without being suspected of promoting hacker activities, yes that in the future we will not be interested in maintaining the Contact. Surely it has happened to you that one day you needed to buy an appliance and after trying asking for information on various specialized websites, five years later we continue to receive notifications with news, offers, etc. The way that Apple has found to hide our email is very simple: when one of these websites asks you to, do not write it, choose to generate a temporary, phantom address, which later redirects to yours. Thus, when we do not want to know more about that page and not receive more emails, we will only have to deactivate it so that any communication they try to send us is rejected by the iCloud server. To achieve this we go to that page where you are going to register, click on the email field and in the windows that appear on the keyboard we choose “Hide my email”. That will take the iPhone to show us a dialog window in which you will see the address that it will generate for that specific page. Click on “Continue” again and go to the last configuration menu. In it we can see the label with which that kind of rule that we have created will appear. Leave the one that is iCloud by default, because it refers to the website you are on, which will help you in the future to deactivate it and eliminate any relationship with that site at a stroke. This way you will not have news of them again until, again, you need their services. >