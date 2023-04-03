How to use ChatGPT to summarize long texts

In a world where information is only a few clicks away, it can become overwhelming with the amount of data to be found online. From articles and books to academic research, there is a wealth of information available online. However, the time and effort it takes to read and understand all of that material can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there are tools like ChatGPT that can help simplify the process of summarizing long texts.

What is ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI that uses machine learning to generate text. It is capable of answering questions, completing sentences, and even generating original content. In simple terms, ChatGPT is an advanced chatbot that uses the power of natural language to communicate with users.

How to use ChatGPT to summarize texts

To use ChatGPT to summarize long texts, you will need a device with an Internet connection and an OpenAI account. Once you have everything ready, follow these steps:

Step 1: Find the text you want to summarize

Find the article, book, or research you want to summarize. If it’s an article or research, find the link online and keep it open in a separate tab.

Step 2: Access ChatGPT

Open your web browser and go to chat.openai.com/chat. Sign in or create an account if you don’t already have one.

Step 3: Write your request

There are two ways to do it.

In the chat window, type “TLDR:” followed by the link or title of the text you want to summarize. TLDR stands for “too long, not read” in English. Specify the language in which you want the summary.

If you don’t recognize the link, copy the content of the text in several pieces ending with a “Make a summary of everything I have sent you before.”

Step 4: Wait for ChatGPT to generate the summary

Hit the submit button and wait for ChatGPT to generate the text summary. The chatbot will provide you with a condensed version of the original text that you can use to get a general idea of ​​its content.

ChatGPT Limitations

Although ChatGPT is a powerful tool, it does have some limitations. For example, it is not aware of events that have occurred after 2021 and may generate inaccurate summaries when email threads are used. It’s important to remember that ChatGPT should be used as a tool to help you understand a topic and not to write papers for you, ok?