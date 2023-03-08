How to use ChatGPT in Slack with this new app

If ChatGPT has become essential for your work, soon you will have a new way of using it with your work team.

Slack will integrate ChatGPT as an app so that users can use some of its features for productivity. An integration that will save you from having to go from one place to another to use ChatGPT and Slack at the same time.

How to use ChatGPT in Slack

The Salesforce team announced that Slack will soon integrate a ChatGPT app. A proposal that promises to offer you these functions: research tools, writing assistance and conversation summary.

Built by OpenAI on the Slack platform, the app integrates ChatGPT's powerful AI technology to deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance directly in Slack to help millions of businesses work more productively.

Using this application will be very simple. When you integrate it into Slack, it will appear in the “Applications” section and to use it you just have to click on “More actions”, the floating menu with the three dots.

In addition to the options we already know, two new functions will be added to this menu to create a draft reply with ChatGPT and summarize conversation threads. So just clicking on one of those options will open a sidebar to interact with ChatGPT and specify what you want it to do for you.

For example, if you want me to write you a message, or an answer, you can indicate the tone in which you want to write a message, among other options. So, as with ChatGPT from OpenAI, you can give it all the instructions you want so that its work can be adapted to your needs.

ChatGPT in Slack is currently only available on a trial and invite-only basis. So those who want to participate in the beta version of the application will have to give their data in the form opened by OpenAI for the waiting list.

On the other hand, Slack also announced Einstein GPT, its own artificial intelligence. This proposal also has the collaboration of OpenAI, and is based on the ChatGPT technology, but with a different dynamic. Users will be able to power Einstein GPT with third-party AI solutions to fit their business workflow. A dynamic that opens up a range of possibilities.