how to use bizum: first steps and frequently asked questions

If you are new to Bizum or if you just use it but have a lot of questions, we are going to provide you with a guide on how to use bizumwhat are the first steps and to solve the most frequent doubts about the service.

Essential questions such as what Bizum is, how it works, your limits and supported banks, etc. All the information about this popular method to send and request money, explained in detail.

What is Bizum and how does it work?

Bizum is a mobile payment solution, promoted by the Spanish bank. It was born in June 2016 with the aim of offering an instant, universal and comfortable transfer system. With just seven employees, it reached 15 million users last year, becoming one of the payment methods Although it has worked with an independent app, currently Bizum integrates directly with the app of compatible banksso you don’t need to install anything if you want to get it working.

How Bizum works is very simple: you enter the number of the contact to whom you want to send (or request) the money and that’s it, instant transfer

with this platform you can send and request money to your contactsmake payments to NGOs and even authorize purchases through Bizum. Any merchant attached to the platform will allow you to pay immediately through Bizum, a great solution if you don’t have cash or cards with you or if you simply want to pay quickly with it.

How to open a Bizum account?

Bizum, being a service within our bank, does not require the creation of an account, but to discharge the service. This will depend on the banking app you use, although the method is usually quite simple. All you have to do is open your bank’s app and look for the Bizum section. If you are not registered, the app will guide you through the registration process.

you just have to validate your phone number, since it will be your main key to use the service, and little else. Registration will be instantaneous and you will be able to start using Bizum from the same day you configure it.

Which banks work with Bizum?

There are currently 29 banks compatible with Bizum, covering practically all the main banks in Spain, so that all users can use the service. If your bank account is within one of the banks on this list, it means that you will be able to make and request payments through Bizum, without having to install more than the official app of your corresponding bank.

CaixaBank

Santander

BBVA

Sabadell

Unibox

Kutxabank

Country Box

IberCaja

Cajamar

Bank

Bankinter

Labor Kutxa

EVO Bank

BancaMarch

Country Box

engineer box

Pueyo Banking

Mediolanum

Cajalmendralejo

Arquia Banking

Roads Bank

Caixa Guissona

Caixa Ontinyent

Cajasur

Deutsche Bank

ImaginBank

open bank

Orange Bank

Targo Bank

What do I need to make a Bizum?

To make a Bizum you just need a bank account from one of the banks attached to the platform and know the telephone number of the person or entity in which we are going to make the payment. This data is essential, because Bizum does not expose the account number or other user data. Yes or yes we will have to have a phone number to send or request money.

It will also be necessary that we have the app of our bank installed and (recommended) updated. It will be through the bank’s own app from where we can send money or request it through Bizum, in a section dedicated to this service within the app.

What maximum amount can be sent by Bizum? Its limits

Since June of last year Bizum reduced the number of operations. Specific, we can only receive 60 transfers per month. In other words, we can only receive money through Bizum these 60 times, from there, we will have to wait for the next month.

After this measure, this is how they are Bizum’s limits

Minimum amount per transaction: €0.50

Maximum amount per transaction: €1,000

Amount of transactions received per client in one day: €2,000

Number of transactions issued / received by a client in a month: no limit on transactions issued, 60 received .

. Maximum number of recipients to include in a multiple request/send: 30 recipients

Duration of the pending shipment to a Non-customer: 2 days

Duration of the pending request to a Non-client: 7 days

Can I put the subject I want?

Beware of Bizum’s wacky business, as “weapons for holy war” or “pay for drugs” are not appropriate. Bizum read the topics that users put and there have been cases of calls to them, warning them not to put this type of message in the concept of sending.

Bizum’s excuse here is to comply with the obligations of regulation 10/2012 on the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism. Those operations that have a “suspicious” concept can be rejectedand you will not be able to send until you put a concept accepted by the platform.

How much does Bizum cost?

Neither. Bizum is a completely free service and at no additional cost. Regardless of the bank, since we use it, its cost is zero, and the only limit it has is the one that we have previously mentioned regarding money transfers.