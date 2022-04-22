How to use automatic deletion in Telegram chats

The Telegram messaging application is one of the applications that offers the most progress to users, since it constantly adds functions that are as useful as they are striking. One of the latest that has been incorporated is to have greater control over the automatic deletion of messages in chats. We tell you how to achieve this to increase your privacy. The functionality can be used in the final version for both iOS and Android, so that all users without exception can take advantage of it. And, best of all, activating automatic deletion in Telegram is achieved without prejudice to taking advantage of the rest of the functions that exist in the application and, if necessary, you can disable the function if you wish. Steps to activate automatic deletion in Telegram The truth is that you will not find any difficulty when it comes to being able to automatically delete messages in a conversation that you have in the application and, in addition, there are different options that can be configured in a personalized way to always get the most out of this option that exists in the development we are talking about and that you can use for free. What you have to do is follow the instructions that we leave you below once you have the Telegram app open: Once you have the active Telegram user with whom you want to take advantage of the automatic deletion, what you have to do is open the conversation where you want to send messages that are destroyed automatically. The next thing you have to do is click on the photo of the chosen recipient to receive the message. Now, in the new screen that appears on the terminal, click on the icon with three points verticals and then select the Autoelimination option. You will then see all the time possibilities that exist, ranging from a day to a month and you can even customize the operation with forks that go up to the year. Here you must select what fits your needs. Once this is done, you will be finished. It is important that you are clear that every time you want to establish this possibility in a conversation, you must follow the steps mentioned above to achieve it individually (since by default it is not enabled in all the ones that the chosen user is in). A good tool that ensures that you have exactly the privacy you need and that, in addition, has as one of its best features that it is very easy to activate and use. >