How to use any sound for Telegram notifications

By: Brian Adam

Telegram is adding a new option for those who want to customize every aspect of the app.

There are many customization options that we find in the telegram settings, and now the possibility of using any sound for your notifications is added. Yes, you can use your favorite music or any audio as a notification tone.

So you can use any sound for Telegram notifications

We already told you that one of the novelties that the latest Telegram update brings is the possibility of configuring the automatic deletion of chats individually. But there is another novelty that is added with version 8.7 of Telegram, and it is a new option to use any audio as a tone for notifications.

It can be your favorite song, a sound you like, a funny audio, a voice message, among many other possibilities. To try this option just go to Settings

A detail to keep in mind is that the audio files must last about 5 seconds and weigh a maximum of 300 KB, but you will see that the process is simple and practical. Another novelty that comes with this Telegram update is the possibility of specifying the time that we want notifications to be silenced.

And in forwarded messages you’ll see that replies are now included so your contact can get context for the conversation. And as a bonus, you will see that more options are added for viewing videos in PiP mode from Android.

You will find all these new features in the latest version of Telegram, so if the app has not yet been automatically updated, you can go to Google Play or the App Store to see if it is pending.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

