MobileAndroidTech News

How to use Android split screen with any app, even if it doesn’t support it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Android’s split-screen mode has been with us for a few years now, having debuted with Nougat, but almost every successive version has improved it to a lesser or greater extent. What remains the same is that some applications they refuse to work in split screen mode, like Instagram.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

If you want to use two applications at the same time on your mobile and one of them does not support split screen mode, the good news is that you can force it from the developer options. And, barring a few minor visual bugs, it works quite well.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Split screen by hook or by crook

It’s been six years since Android first introduced split-screen mode, and yet we’re still finding important apps refusing to resize gracefullyas is the case with Instagram (which also refuses to rotate).

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

You’ll recognize them as they don’t show the split screen menu in recents view, and if your layer allows you to try launching it in split screen mode anyway, it won’t. Instead, you’ll see a message similar to The app does not support Split Screen.

Read:

Tesla opens new centers and installs the first V3 Superchargers in Spain

Instagram

Instagram still doesn’t support split screen

Luckily, the latest versions of Android allow you to force all apps to work in split-screen mode. The option is part of developer options which you will have to activate in the usual way: by going to Settings> information and hitting the build number.

Then enter the options for developers (usually they are within the section System of the settings) and activate Force resize activities. Please note that the translation may vary between layers and even between versions of Android.

Force

After doing so, try your favorite method to open the split screen again and you will see that it is now available in all applications. For example, if you open the recent view and do a long tap on the app icon, you will be shown the menu split screen.

This way, the app will open in split screen mode whether you like it or not. What happens next is somewhat unpredictable: it can run smoothly or have some elements somewhat inaccessiblebut at least it will work.

divided

In this way, no app will escape multi-window mode, although this trick should be less and less necessary. Android 12 changes how multi-window works: on large screens, all apps work in multi-window, but those that don’t resize do so in compatibility mode. On small screens, it is still necessary to use the previous trick.

Previous articleIt is confirmed: the podcasts will reach YouTube, let Spotify tremble
Next articleSamsung will sell users parts and tools to repair phones
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer

HUAWEI PixLab X1 is Huawei's first laser printer. It prints, scans and copies, making it perfect for both...
Mobile

Xiaomi rectifies and unlocks the use of its smartphones in Cuba

Xiaomi caused quite a stir last week when it started blocking its customers' devices in some countries like...
Mobile

HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS

The new HUAWEI MatePad features a 10.4-inch FullView 2K display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has...
Social Networks

Volkswagen and Tesla stop the activity of their factories in Shanghai due to the outbreak of Covid-19

Automakers Tesla and Volkswagen have halted production at their plants in Shanghai, China, due to uncertainty over the...

© 2021 voonze.com.