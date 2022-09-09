How to use an iPhone as a webcam on a Mac computer

- Advertisement -

There are numerous apps on the market to turn a mobile phone into a , but if you have a will not need to install any application to use it as a webcam from a Mac . It only takes a few steps to get there.

One of the new features of iOS 16 allows the iPhone to become a webcam without any complications.

Here we will tell you what you need to do to use your iPhone as a webcam on a Mac computer. It is a very simple procedure that will only take you a couple of minutes to complete. Follow the instructions that we will give below so that everything goes well.

So you can use an iPhone as a webcam on a Mac computer

The first thing you need to know is that the “Continuity Camera” feature is part of the iOS 16 and macOS system. Knowing this, all you have to do is enable the function on the mobile and keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activated on both the smartphone and the computer.

- Advertisement -

– On the iPhone, go into “Settings” and go to “General”.

– Click on “AirPlay and transfer”.

– Enable the “Continuity Camera” option.

Once the function is enabled, it will be enough to put the phone on top of the MacBook so that it fulfills its role as a webcam. The computer will detect the mobile automatically, you will not have to unlock it to access the camera. Something very comfortable is that from the same computer you can turn off the camera in case you do not want to use it.

- Advertisement -

If your MacBook doesn’t recognize iPhone, don’t worry. All you have to do is go to the video options of the app you are using and select the smartphone camera to activate it immediately. It is possible to use the continuity camera on any platform, there are no limits. It works perfectly on FaceTime, Zoom, Google Meeting, Microsoft Teams, etc.