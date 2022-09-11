How to use an Apple Watch with an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

is one of the best smartwatches you can find on the market right now. To get the most out of it, you’ll need to have an iPhone device, but maybe you didn’t know that it can also be used with an phone.

The Apple Watch is designed to work only with an iPhone, but it can be paired with an Android phone.

If you want to try it, you can connect it to an Android smartphone in a simple way, you won’t have to do as many things as you think, and in this article we are going to explain how to achieve it.

A warning before you start

As we mentioned, linking the Apple watch to an Android is possible, but you will lose several functions of the smartwatch. This is because the watch is made to sync only with an iPhone. So various applications and tools will not work properly.

- Advertisement -

For example, iMessages work fine when sent from the watch, but SMS regularly fail. On the other hand, health and fitness monitoring apps do their job without a hitch, but they won’t sync with your Android device.

Finally, for this method to work you will need an iPhone, at least an iPhone 6. In the initial steps you will have to place your SIM card in an iPhone, so it is vital to have it to carry out the procedure that we will give next.

How to pair an Apple Watch to an Android mobile?

– Pair the Apple Watch with the iPhone (make sure the SIM card is inserted in the iPhone). This step is to connect the watch with your phone number to download the apps you want on the smartwatch.

– Turn on both devices and put them close to each other. A pairing menu will appear.

- Advertisement -

– Select “Set up for myself”.

– A blue circle will appear on the Apple Watch and the viewfinder camera will be activated on the iPhone. Center the mobile on the clock so that the viewfinder captures the image and starts the synchronization.

– Now choose “Get to know your watch” so you know how it works and choose the applications you want.

- Advertisement -

– Turn off the iPhone and the smartwatch.

– Take out the SIM from the iPhone and put it in your Android mobile. Turn on the phone, let it connect to mobile data, and then wake up the watch.

– At this point you have managed to pair the Apple Watch with the Android smartphone. From the watch you will receive calls and send messages, in addition to being able to use the basic functions.