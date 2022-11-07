How to use an Apple Watch to take photos with the iPhone

- Advertisement -

Currently, the Apple Watch it is one of the best and most competent smartwatches on the market. Maybe you didn’t know it, but it can be used as an iPhone camera control, to activate the shutter at the right moment. So you would not have to use the countdown of your mobile phone to prepare yourself when taking a picture, it would be enough to press your watch.

For example, taking a family photo where all the members appear can be a problem when positioning the mobile to take the capture. For these types of situations it is best to use the Apple Watch as a controller, the watch will show a preview and activate the timer to take the photo when instructed.

How to use Apple Watch as a camera remote

– Touch the button on the right side of the watch and scroll down the list of apps until you find “Camera Remote”. If it’s not available, download the app from the App Store.

– Enter “Camera Remote” to appreciate everything the iPhone camera sees from the smartwatch screen. By default, the timer has a set time of three seconds. In the three ellipses there are more options available to customize what you want.

– Now, take the iPhone and adjust it until you get the perfect frame for the capture. When the image is well arranged, press the circle of three seconds, the photo will be taken when the countdown ends.

Change camera settings from the watch

If you want to change the camera settings from the watch, all you have to do is tap the “Settings” icon on the camera screen seen on the Apple Watch. A menu will open with each of the available options, such is the case of the flash, enable HDR, modify the timer and the layout of the mobile (vertical and horizontal).