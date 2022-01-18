How to use an Android mobile as a portable battery

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Those Android mobile phones that have the reverse charging technology They are capable of providing a feature that in more than one moment can be a real lifesaver, since it allows to provide power to other mobile devices, either by USB cable, or wirelessly.

Reverse wireless charging allows you to transfer power from one device to another without using cables

Having this possibility could allow in some cases to replace portable auxiliary batteries, since the mobile itself would act as such.

In its variant with cable there are more devices that offer this possibility of transfer power from one device to another, although the truth is that it is a feature that not all manufacturers advertise on their devices, but where the result is even more comfortable is when the smartphone is capable of managing that recharge to other devices wirelessly.

This happens on devices equipped with OTG technology, whose presence on a smartphone can be checked by installing the USB OTG Checker app. In those cases, when it comes to a smartphone equipped with this feature, for example, it is enough to place on the loading surface another smartphone or wireless charging wireless headphones.

When the recharge is done via cable, and provided that the device allows it, when connecting both devices via cable, a menu will appear to indicate the use that will be given to the USB:

-Transfer images or videos

-Transfer files

-Load

In the latter case, there are two possibilities:

-Charge the device itself

-Carry out a reverse charge to provide power to another device

By default, in the latter case, the mobile with the highest battery reserve will be the one that acts as the donor and the one with the least charge will be the receiver. It should also be taken into account that some manufacturers establish minimum supply levels and that it is not recommended to recharge other devices when the donor smartphone has less than 20/30% charge in its battery.

In the case of reverse wireless reverse recharge activated from the battery management menu. Next, the devices will have to be carefully positioned so that their load-bearing surfaces are properly aligned, which may initially require some practice until the proper coupling is achieved.

