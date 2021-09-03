How to use AirDrop to share files

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

AirDrop is a functionality available on the devices of Apple for both Mac and iOS, and used to send and receive, free of charge, photographs and documents. This tool works between mobile phones and Apple computers that are close to each other. It is a fast alternative that allows you to send a file without the need to write a text message or an email.

Here we explain how to use AirDrop in a few steps:

-Requirements: AirDrop works based on the Bluetooth and Wifi connectionTherefore, before sending or receiving an image, you must make sure that both of you (the one who sends and the one who receives) have both systems activated. Likewise, you must deactivate the personal access point in case you have it activated.

Finally, the two of you must mutually save your contacts in Apple ID. Once you have the other’s email or phone number saved, you can start transmitting files to each other.

-With the photo app: There are several ways to share an image through AirDrop. In case you want to send the photo from the native iOS photos app, you will only have to open this app and click on the option to press. Next, among the different ways to share it offers, you must select AirDrop.

-iPhone 11 and later: If both the person sending and the person receiving the file have an iPhone 11, or later, they should point their phones toward each other. When you do this, the recipient’s profile photo will appear at the top of the screen of the sender.

If what appears is a circle with a red number, it means that there are several nearby devices with AirDrop activated. In that case, you will have to manually select which user you want to send the file to. If you have the person saved among your contacts, their photo will appear with their name. If you don’t have their contact saved, you will only see their name.

-Accept the file: When a person selects you to send you a file by AirDrop, a notification will appear informing you of what they are sending you. At that time you can choose whether to accept or reject the shipment.

