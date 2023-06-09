How to Use AI to Edit and Generate Stunning Photos

Hello! Welcome back to On Tech: A.I., a pop-up newsletter that teaches you about artificial intelligence, how it works and how to use it.

In last week’s newsletter, I shared the golden prompts for getting the most helpful answers from chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing and Bard. Now that you’re familiar with the general principle of building a relationship with A.I. — the more specific and detailed instructions you give, the better results you’ll get — let’s move on to a slightly different realm.

Much of the hype and fears around generative A.I. has been about text. But there have also been rapid and dramatic developments in systems that can generate images. In many cases, these share a similar structure to text-based generative A.I., but they can also be much weirder — and lend themselves to some very fun creative pursuits.

Image generators are trained on billions of images, which enable them to produce new creations that were once the sole dominion of painters and other artists. Sometimes experts can’t tell the difference between A.I.-created images and actual photographs (a circumstance that has fueled dangerous misinformation campaigns in addition to fun creations). And these tools are already changing the way that creative professionals do their jobs.