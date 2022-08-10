How to use a Windows 11 computer to connect a tablet to the Internet

- Advertisement -

Sometimes you may need to turn your Windows 11 into a hotspot to phones or s to in case they don’t have a connection (or you don’t want to spend the mobile data they do have). Achieving this is completely possible in the Microsoft operating system and we will tell you how to achieve it. The truth is that the tool that you have to use is available in the development of the Redmond company, but there are not many who know of its existence and, therefore, of the way in which you have to proceed to activate it and use it. The truth is that everything is quite simple, but the names of some devices can be clearly improved, since they are anything but intuitive. But once you learn what to do, you won’t forget. Turn Windows 11 into an access point This is exactly what you will do, so first of all you have to make sure that the computer, whether it is a desktop model or a laptop, has access to the Internet. It does not matter if it is by network cable or using WiFi. The fact is that you can navigate freely, which is a clear sign that you have everything you need. These are the steps to take so that you can use your Windows PC as if it were a router with other devices such as smartphones or a console: Access the configuration of your Windows 11 computer, for this you can use the combination of Win + I keys. A window appears in which you must click on Network and Internet in the area on the left. Among the possibilities that now exist in the central part of the window, locate a section called Zone with mobile wireless coverage . The truth is that this should be called something else, since it is not exactly very clear. You enter a new section where there are all the options that you must configure, such as if you access the Internet via WiFi or Ethernet. And, even, in Properties you can set the name of the access you will create and change the password to use (we recommend that you do this so that you use options that are recognizable to you). Now that you have everything ready, what you must do is activate the slider at the top of the window called Mobile hotspot. This activates the hotspot, and at this point you can connect as usual from a smartphone or tablet. You’re done. This tool that is included in Windows 11 is quite interesting, since it allows you to solve Internet access problems that different devices may have. In addition, the configuration is simple and its operation is quite good (don’t expect breakneck speeds, but enough to be able to access web pages or watch YouTube videos). >