How to use a video as wallpaper on Android step by step

Customizing the you use on your device, be it a phone or tablet, is something that is done constantly. The reason is not to get bored of what you see every time you unlock the device. Well, we are going to tell you how to use a to make your team completely different from the rest. Not all terminals with the Google operating system can achieve this by default, so this is a limitation that you must keep in mind. To achieve the objective that we are talking about in most of the models on the market, it is best to use a third-party application that does this possibility externally and without any danger to the Android phone or tablet that you have. The one we have chosen in our case is Video Live Wallpaper, which has great virtues such as the ease of use it offers and, furthermore, you don’t have to pay anything to get it at this link in the official Google store. s to place a video as a wallpaper on an Android These are the steps you have to take to carry out the process we are talking about and increase the attractiveness offered by the desktop wallpaper that you use on your computer in a simple way and, what more importantly, secure: Open the app you installed, and then tap on the Choose a video option (you’ll probably have to grant permissions to the app). Search for the video you want to use, you can filter to be more precise and faster in find what you want to see in the background. Now click on the recording in question and a screen opens where you have to set the duration of the video you will see- Move the lower sliders to do this. Do not overdo it too much, since if you do, you will consume a lot of system resources. You can make additional modifications such as removing the sound from the video (there is a slider for this) or adjusting the quality a bit. Now in the upper right area of ​​the screen there is a square icon that you have to press and choose Set as wallpaper .Once you do this, you are done and you can enjoy a much more attractive wallpaper on your Android. It is important to keep in mind that using video instead of an image for the background consumes more resources, but it is not something particularly crazy. Of course, if your device is very basic, it is possible that it is best not to use this option, since it can compromise the performance you get in all kinds of situations. >