How to use a video as a background on Google Meet from Android

Google Meet finally lets you choose a video as the background in a video call on Android. It is a simple dynamic that you can perform in a few steps.

Although you can use images as a background or even blur it so that your surroundings are not seen, with animated backgrounds you can give a more fun atmosphere to your video calls.

How to put a video as a background on Google Meet

Google Meet already offers the possibility of using any image as a background in video calls. A dynamic that can be implemented with your own images or some of the suggestions that Google offers covering different topics.

Or if you want, you can choose to blur the background, either completely or with a slight blur. And now a third option is added on Android with the possibility of putting a video in the background on Google Meet. A possibility that was already available in the web version of Meet and in its app for iOS.

As you see in the image, Google Meet will allow you to access a series of animated backgrounds to use in your video calls. So far there are 6 videos available ranging from a beach, a forest, a party, a submarine, among other options.

But make no mistake, the videos will not simulate that you are in another place, since they have a cartoon design to give a cheerful tone to your video call. So if you choose the video of the forest or the beach as the background, it will not look at all that you are making a video call from those places.

How to put a video as the background in video calls on Google Meet? Once you open the app and start the video calls, click on “Effects” so that Meet will show you all the available video backgrounds. You can try all the options until you decide which background is best suited for your video call.