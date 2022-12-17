How to use a GIF as wallpaper on iPhone

- Advertisement -

GIF files are animated images, they are shorter than a normal video, and lack its fluidity. Instant messaging apps are widely used on social networks, and serve as a visual support for the best jokes and other messages. users can personalize your iPhone using a GIF as wallpaper. In this little tutorial you will find the detailed steps.

Create your own GIFs and have fun sharing them

Steps to use a GIF as wallpaper on iPhone

The creation of the GIF begins with the selection of the indicated image. Each user will have their favorite GIF and reasons for choosing it. It is a subjective aspect to take into account when you start selecting your files.

The main recommendation in this first step is that it be a vertical GIF for a correct presentation on the mobile. In addition, it is advisable to choose a GIF with high resolution, otherwise it will look very pixelated and the experience of the wallpaper will have less impact.

- Advertisement -

-Enter the GIPHY service. You will need to use this program or its mobile app, for free. It was bought by Facebook in May 2020 and integrated into Instagram.

-Once you are inside GiPHY, select the icon with three dots on the right of the screen.

-Select Convert to Live Photo.

-The iOS operating system will automatically perform the conversion.

- Advertisement -

-Select the option Wallpaper – Live Photos.

-Choose the created GIF.

GIPHY displays a preview screen to see the final result on your mobile. Once you are satisfied with the wallpaper, just confirm the action and choose to set it as wallpaper. From then on, when the device boots up and when the screen is idle, you will see the GIF. In addition to the web version, you can use GIPHY in a version for the iOS App Store.