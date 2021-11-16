How to upload videos without sound to Instagram

One of the most downloaded apps on Google Play and the App Store is, without a doubt, Instagram. The popular photography social network has become one of the great references when looking for an application of these characteristics. And reasons are not lacking to sweep through users. There’s a reason the most popular photography app continues to be, and it’s that they keep adding new features that are a hit. Despite the fact that Instagram has had rivals along the way, such as Snapchat, which it defeated, and now TikTok, with which it has a fierce battle, it must be recognized that it is still at the top. As we said, this is due to the many functions that the application adds, and as a general rule, it succeeds with all of them, since it does not stop adding new users, in addition to more time of use by them. And it is not only a social network of photography, but you can also publish stories with a duration of 24 hours and videos. Upload videos to Instagram without sound Instagram Stories have become his biggest hit. Yes, the truth is that every day millions of users of this photography social network access its walls to see what the latest stories have been published by the accounts they follow. It is precisely the latter that have a trick that you should know, because sometimes it can be very useful, we are talking about sharing videos without sound. You may need to show something in particular to a friend, family member, or even co-worker, but there is some noise or sound in the background that you don’t want to appear in your video. Well, instead of having to delete it and start it again, you will be able to remove the sound comfortably to avoid problems. Thanks to this, you will also have the option of putting a song on it if you prefer. As we said, it is a basic trick, and that you must know to get the most out of Instagram. Not only will you be able to silence the videos that you are going to publish on your wall, but also the stories with a duration of 24 hours or the videos that you send by direct messages to your followers. If you want to remove the sound from a video, the first thing you should do is record it, when you have it, it is as simple as touching the speaker symbol, and then you will have muted it without the possibility of the other person who is going to see it. active. Easier, impossible! >