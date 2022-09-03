how to upload tiktok videos from computer

Seen as the most popular app on the entire internet, TikTok has become a must-have for young people. A social network that allows you to create and share short videos, from 3 to 15 seconds or 30 to 60 seconds, and for which it currently has more than 1,398 million users. Now, beyond its use through the mobile application, can it be used to upload videos from computer ? How can we do it?

Yes, it is possible to upload content for TikTok from the PC Allowing, creating and sharing short videos, TikTok It was born from the Chinese company ByteDance in 2016. It first launched it in China, under the name Douyin, and the following year, to the rest of the world under the name TikTok. In late 2017, ByteDance purchased the Musical.ly app. It also allowed short videos to be recorded and put to music and was very popular in the United States. Upon merging in 2018, Musical.ly users became TikTok users. - Advertisement - The popularity of the social network grew especially from 2018. In October of that year it became the most downloaded application in the United States. In April 2020, it accumulated some 2,000 million downloads on Google Play, the application market for Android devices, to the point where during the first half of this 2022 it already accumulates more than 1,390 million of users. Asus ZenFone 9, registrations are open for the Android 13 beta With special effort in the use of the social network on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets, what not everyone knows is that it also allows you to do so by uploading content from your own home computer. Because, although it is not the most common, it is possible.

How to do it

As we say, it is a social network created to be used on mobile devices, but with a few simple steps, you will be able to make use of it on PC. Thus, with everything, we can access TikTok from the computer, although the application is designed to be used on the mobile since it is from where you can get the most out of it, which are the essence of this social network.

TikTok is not the only app that can be used on the PC either, but other applications such as Instagram can also be used from the computer from the web version, although with its limitations. They are mobile apps and that is where it makes sense to use them. So you can do it.

You must access the TikTok website from your computer. Next, once you are on the official website, you will have to log in with your username and password. Once you’ve done it, it’s time to upload a video to TikTokfor which you only have to click on the button of a cloud with an arrow. You will see an upload screen for the video to post on TikTok, where you can add a description and modify the cover, as well as hashtags, who can see that video and permissions. Once the file has been uploaded and the different fields have been filled in, you will be able to ppost your video to upload immediately.

Requirements for use

As we have said, we must also take into account that you may find yourself with some limitation, although you can upload videos, you will have to have previously recorded them with your mobile, so the mobile app is the one that you could best use in these cases, although the page web can get you out of trouble.

Thus, the best thing about TikTok on computers is that it has made it easy for anyone to use its platform. If you want to upload a video to TikT from your PC, it will be a child’s play. With a web version of the platform so that people can use it if you are on a computer, its requirements are the following:

The video must be in portrait format and with a minimum resolution of 720×1280.

. The format must be WebM or MP4. Normally, the videos record the videos in MP4, but if not, you can easily export it in this format with a video editor.

In addition, you have to take into account a couple of limitations: