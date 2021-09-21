How to update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8

Yesterday was the second big day for Apple device owners, and as is customary, after a first event focused on their new iPhone 13, iPad 2021 and Apple Watch Series 7, the occasion came at your iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 operating systems.

As usually happens in this type of launch, the last recently released terminals will be the first to receive this update, but we will not necessarily have to wait. Although we usually wait to receive the notice to download and update the operating system of our phone, these do not always arrive at the same time of their availability.

And it is that sometimes, it is better that we ourselves “force” this update, a simple method as well as 100% safe, with which we can begin to enjoy all the new advantages presented.

How can I know if my terminal is compatible?

Fortunately, Apple has already provided the details and compatible models for the three new operating systems.

For iPhone and iPad, All devices that received iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will be able to upgrade to iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. That means if your phone was deemed too old for the previous generation updates, the same would apply to these. Regarding watchOS 8, Apple has already specified that the operating system update will be only available for Apple Watch 3 and later, so if we have an original Apple Watch or Series 2, we will not be eligible for this or future updates.

How to update to iOS 15

In the case of iPhone, resorting to the manual installation method is really simple: we will only have to access the phone’s settings, click on the section “General”, and select the option “Software update”. After this, our iPhone will automatically search for the newest version available for updating. Once found, you will only have to click on the button «Download and install», and the device itself will take care of executing the complete update process.

Although it should be noted that it is possible that during the first days we will not see the update to iOS 15 available, depending on the version and age of our terminal. In the same way, it is possible that we find some outstanding update of the current operating system, having to select the option of “Update to iOS 15” below.

So, as the only requirement, we will need to have our iPhone connected to the mains, or with at least 80% battery to be able to start and perform the update. On the other hand, as always when we make some kind of important change to our terminals, we recommend that you make a backup copy of your phone before installing.

How to upgrade to iPadOS 15

In the case of tablets, the process will be identical to that of smartphones: opening the device configuration, we will access the section “General” and we will select the option “Software update«. After this, either in the highlighted update or the smaller notice located at the bottom, we will click on the button to «Download and install» the update.

As with telephones, we will again meet the requirement of a charging connection or 80% battery available in order to perform the update.

How to update to watchOS 8

Finally, in the case of smart watches, we will have two methods: through the Apple Watch itself, or using our iPhone.

To update from the Apple Watch, we must open the configuration application, access the “General” options section, select “Software update”, and press the “Install” button. Although if we prefer to do it from our phone, the method will be identical, with the only difference being accessing these options through the Watch application instead of the general configuration of the phone.

Slightly reducing the requirements compared to the other two devices, we will only need 50% available battery to be able to install the operating system.